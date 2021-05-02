It was a see-saw battle in Karur

02 May 2021 22:35 IST

Karur

The DMK reigned supreme by putting up a good performance in all four constituencies in Karur district.

While the DMK candidates K. Sivagamasundari and R. Manickam established a clear lead in Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai constituencies over their AIADMK rivals Muthukumar and N.R. Chandrasekar respectively since the first round, Karur and Aravakurichi constituencies witnessed an intense fight from the beginning.

As expected Karur constituency witnessed a tight contest between Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabaskar and V. Senthil Balaji of the DMK. It witnessed a see-saw battle right from the first round of counting. The lead position kept on changing every round. At the end of the tenth round, Mr. Senthil Balaji established a lead of 2,356 votes.

In Krishnarayapuram constituency, at the end of the 17th round, Ms. Sivagamasundari established a big lead of 23,067 votes over her nearest rival Muthukumar. While the DMK candidate polled 74,374 votes, the AIADMK nominee secured 51,307 votes.

In Kulithalai constituency, Mr. Manickam won with a comfortable margin of 22,706 votes against his AIADMK nominee Chandrasekar. While Mr. Manickam polled 99,285 votes, Mr. Chandrasekar secured 76,579 votes.

The fight was intense between R. Elango of the DMK and K. Annamalai of the BJP. in Aravakurichi constituency. Since the start of the counting, Mr. Elango established a lead. However, the difference between them was in a few hundred votes at the end of some intervening rounds. At the end of the 19th round, Mr. Elango established a cumulative lead of 4,544 votes.