It was a long walk for bus commuters

Tiruchi

26 June 2020 09:03 IST

With inter-district bus services being banned from Thursday as part of the tightened measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a number of mofussil buses, especially private ones, were largely curtailed.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, which had been operating 50% of its services since the relaxation of the lockdown norms, operated services up to the district borders on various directions. A TNSTC official said occupancy was poor and they were operating services based on demand. Buses were operated up to Thuvarankurichi on Madurai route; Mathur on Pudukottai highway; Meikkalnayakanpatti on Salem route; Pettavaithalai on Karur Highway; Ponnambalapatti on Dindigul/Palani route; and Devarayaneri on Thanjavur highway.

At many of these places, passengers were seen walking across the district borders to board connecting services on the other side. Many had to carry heavy baggage and families with children found the trek rather arduous. Private bus operators conceded that only about 10% of the buses were operating on mofussil routes. “Except town buses, most private mofussil buses were off the roads,” a bus operator said.

“What is the point in operating buses up to the borders when the purpose was to restrict inter-district travel?” wondered the operator.

Private buses in reasonably long distance routes within /the district such as Tiruchi-Thuraiyur; Tiruchi-Musiri, Tiruchi-Dalmiapuram and Tiruchi-Vaiyampatti were being operated. But private buses operating on Tiruchi-Thanjavur; Tiruchi-Pudukottai and Tiruchi-Perambalur remained suspended, he said.