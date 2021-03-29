IT teams seizes ₹1 crore from driver’s house

TIRUCHI

29 March 2021 22:05 IST

He is said to have worked for an MLA

In an yet another major seizure of unclaimed money in Tiruchi district, officials of the Income Tax Department seized around ₹1 crore in cash from the house of an earthmover driver, Azhagarsamy, at Valasupatti village near Thuvarankurichi on Sunday night.

Mr. Azhagarsamy is said to have worked for Manapparai AIADMK MLA R. Chandrasekar, who is seeking re-election from the same constituency in the Assembly election.

Official sources said the IT teams, led by a senior officer in the rank of Deputy Director, arrived at the house, acting on a tip off.

The search led to seizure of the cash allegedly found in a box. However, it was not clear whether the money was seized inside the house. Some unconfirmed reports said the cash was seized near a haystack a few metres away from the residence of Mr. Azhagarsamy. A flying squad, which was informed about the IT operation came to the spot later.

The operation lasted over three hours and concluded in the early hours on Monday.

The Income Tax department counted the unaccounted money in the denomination of ₹500 notes at the residence of Azhagarsamy and conducted inquiry with him regarding the source of the money. The IT officials took the seized cash with them.

This is the second major seizure of unaccounted cash in Tiruchi district in recent days. A few days ago, ₹99.73 lakh in cash was seized at Pettavaithalai. The Income Tax Department conducted an inquiry into the matter and, subsequently, asked Tiruchi Rural Police to conduct further investigation into the case to ascertain the owner of the seized cash.

Pettavaithalai Police have booked a case under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following a report from the Income Tax Department and are conducting an investigation.

More searches

In Karur, IT officials on Monday conducted searches on the premises of Rajesh Kannan, an Independent candidate of Karur constituency. About 10 officers from Karur and Coimbatore began the searches on the office of a textile export unit on M.G. Road. The searches continued late in the evening.