IT teams conduct searches at a private group of institutions near Musiri

Income Tax Department officials conducted searches at a private group of institutions that runs a polytechnic college, college of arts and science and college of agriculture technology in Musiri taluk in the district on Wednesday.

Police sources said the IT officials split into two teams launched their operation on Tuesday itself and continued with it on Wednesday at the polytechnic college and at the college of agriculture technology which are located at two places in Musiri taluk. An AIADMK functionary of Salem district is the chairman of the group of institutions, the sources added.

