ADVERTISEMENT

IT searches under way on the premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

May 26, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KARUR

The house of V. Ashok, brother of TN Minister Senthilbalaji in Karur is among the premises being searched by the IT officials.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthibalaji. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches, on various premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji at Karur and a few other places on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Read: Supreme Court paves way for probe to continue against T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji, allows ED to initiate proceedings

The searches began around 6.30 a.m on Friday. The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr.Senthilbalaji, at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, which are being searched by the IT officials. It is expected that the searches would continue through the day.

The searches come days after the AIADMK and the BJP presented separate petitions to Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging large scale irregularities in functioning of Tasmac outlets and the private bars attached to them in different places of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US