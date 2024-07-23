ADVERTISEMENT

IT relief welcomed

Published - July 23, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The increase in standard deduction from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 and the revision of personal Income Tax slabs under the new tax regime announced in the Union Budget has been largely welcomed by the salaried class.

“This is definitely a welcome move, even though in the current inflationary climate, the amount is not really much. But something is better than nothing. It will increase tax savings for salaried workers and pensioners, who are under the new regime,” a city-based chartered accountant J.B. Sivakumaran, told The Hindu.

The relief on personal income-tax, which could result in a savings of up to ₹17, 500 under the new tax regime and the increase in standard deduction are welcome measures, observed S.Pushpavanam, a consumer activist.

“The restructured slabs will help salaried employees; perhaps more people will utilise their new savings to buy insurance policies or make new investments,” said M. Elayaraja,an assistant professor in a city college.

H. Ghouse Baig, a civic activist, criticised the government for failing to widen the tax net. “Organisations such as the BCCI and others should be brought under the tax net. How long can the middle class bear the burden?” he wondered.

