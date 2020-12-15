IT Park expansion work begins at Navalpattu

TIRUCHI

15 December 2020 20:24 IST

Work on expansion of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) IT Park at Navalpattu in Tiruchi has begun with Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami laying foundation for the project remotely from Chennai recently.

The IT Park is being expanded as 100% occupancy has been achieved in rental space offered there now. The existing building with 59,960 sq ft of space is occupied by six private companies. Besides, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Recovery Centre is also situated here. As many as 1,535 employees work in the building.

With more companies reportedly expressing interest in renting out space at the IT Park, the State government decided to go for expansion. An additional block will come up adjacent to the existing one and offer over one lakh sq ft of office space on ground plus four floors. The project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of about ₹48.10 crore, sources said.

The additional space is expected to generate direct employment for 10,000 persons and indirect employment for another 20,000.

The Public Works Department is executing the project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months. Preliminary works for construction of the new building has already begun at the site.

The IT Park is spread over 147.61 acres land, including 123.23 acres of Special Economic Zone, off Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway. About nine companies have also been allotted land in the IT Park so far. Its proximity to Tiruchi airport, excellent road connectivity and availability of other infrastructure are considered major advantages.

Officials believe the additional built-up space will find ready takers as there have been enquiries already.