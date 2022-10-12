IT officials conduct checks at contractor’s office

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
October 12, 2022 20:10 IST

 A team of officials of the Income Tax department conducted searches at the office of a contractor undertaking projects of Highways Department in Pudukottai Town on Wednesday. The search that began early in the day at the office in Periyar Nagar here went on for several hours.

Sources said the contractor M. Pandithurai was in the past employed with the Highways department as a Junior Assistant and thereafter quit the job to become a full-time contractor to take up projects of the department, during the previous AIADMK regime.

The sources said Pandithurai and his family were in Coimbatore at the time of the searches which were also carried at another property he owns near the SIPCOT area in Vellanur near the town.

The searches were conducted amid allegations that the contractor had amassed assets beyond known sources of income. 

