It is slushy all the way in Vin Nagar

Road not levelled or relaid after UGD work was completed

Residents of Vin Nagar in Kattur complain of waterlogged, unsafe road. The road was dug up for laying underground drainage (UGD) lines and left incomplete, they said.

After the city received heavy rainfall on Thursday night, the streets in Vin Nagar became waterlogged. With no way for the water to recede, the road which was not asphalted became uneven and filled with puddles. “The road was not levelled or relaid after the UGD work, executed over a year ago. It has been like this for over a year, and with even a single night’s rain, the road becomes unusable,” a resident said.

Rajappa Rajkumar, a resident, said that the slushy road is not only risky for two-wheeler riders who must try to balance on the slippery road, but also for four-wheelers who have to manoeuvre carefully. “This is a main road and not a small street. The sub-registrar's office is on this road and there is vehicular movement all through the day,” he said.

The residents of Vin Nagar have planted saplings along either side of the road three years ago and have maintained it in a neat and clean manner. The UGD work ruined their work, they complained. “Underground drainage is necessary, but they have created more problems than they have solved,” another resident said.

Mr. Rajkumar has written complaints to the Collector and Corporation Commissioner but in vain. “We have made representations several times. All they have to do is relay the road and it will become usable again. Following one complaint, corporation workers filled the potholes. When it rains, the whole road becomes slushy,” he said.

The condition of roads in other localities of Kattur such as Vedhathiri Nagar is no different, he added.