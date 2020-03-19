‘It is profitable to culture asian seabass fish’

19 March 2020 20:11 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) at Sirkazhi has demonstrated to fishermen that culturing of export quality asian seabass (koduva) fish in fresh or brackish water for a year will yield better returns than shrimps.

A collective yield of up to 15 tonnes is expected in the two one-hectare ponds at the Karaikal demonstration farm of RGCA, which is a society under Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

On an average, the money spent towards electricity, imported pellet food, labour and probiotics does not exceed ₹ 250 per fish that weighs up to one kg when fully grown. The fish that fetches a farm rate up to ₹440 per kg is sold upwards of ₹ 650 at the retail points, according to RGCA officials.

Accompanied by the District Collector of Karaikal, Arjun Sharma, the Chairman of MPEDA, K.S. Srinivas, who is the president of RGCA, took stock of the robust growth of the fish variety over a 11-month duration. The complete harvest of the fish, which weighed just 1.2 grams at the time of release in the ponds, is expected to be carried out after a month.

The visiting team that also included Project Director of RGCA, Sirkazhi, S. Kandan; MPEDA Director M. Karthikeyan; and Marketing Director Dola Shankar determined the successful culturing of as many as 8,500 fish seedlings in one of the two one-hectare ponds.

The RGCA has been prompting farmers involved in shrimp culture to diversify into culturing of asian seabass, mudcrab and other species. Though the shrimps are harvested once in 120 days, the farm owners face tough times as it is prone to white-spot disease. It is for this reason that they had to switch over to culturing ‘L.vannamei’ shrimp from the native monodon variety. Yet, the yield diminishes in the subsequent cycles resulting in a substantial drop in revenue generation, Assistant Project Manager of RGCA, Karaikal, G.K. Dinakaran, said.

There has been expectations from the farming community involved in inland fishing that the Tamil Nadu Government must start hatcheries for ensuring adequate availability of asian seabass fish seedlings, in consonance with the rising demand.

At present, the fish seedlings are available only at the RGCA's seabass hatchery at Thoduvai, located about 14 km away from Sirkazhi.