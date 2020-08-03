It is mandatory for grocers, vegetable traders to test themselves for COVID-19

In a significant move to check the spread of COVID-19 virus, the Tiruchi City Corporation has made it mandatory for all grocery and vegetable traders in the city to test themselves for COVID- 19.

The move comes in the wake of at least 30 vegetable, fruits and grocery traders of the city having tested positive for the virus during the last one month. Though there was no exponential spread of the virus from them, there were instances of their contacts/customers getting infected. The timely efforts of testing their primary and secondary contacts had contained the spread of the virus to an extent, S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu.

In Tiruchi, nearly 20% of the population step out of their homes, according to a rough estimate, mainly to buy vegetables and groceries for their day-to-day use. They either visit their neighbouring grocery stores or temporary vegetable and Uzhavar Sandhai for purchasing vegetables and fruits. There were apprehensions that employees in grocery and vegetable stores could get infected as they often visited wholesale markets to purchase grocery items and vegetables. “They should not be the carriers of the virus as they encounter many customers at the retail level. It is important for them to be free from the virus”, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

Hence, it has been made mandatory for all grocery and vegetable traders in the city to undergo COVID-19 testing immediately. Assistant Commissioners of the Corporation have been asked to list out grocery and vegetable traders in their respective zones. They would be informed of the Corporation’s decision as the move was aimed at effectively preventing the spread of the virus.

The Commissioner said that the traders would be given specific time frame to undergo testing. They should complete the process within the specified time and furnish the details to the Corporation. Action would be taken against those failing to complete the process, he said.