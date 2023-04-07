It is crunch time for the Manapparai murukku as GI tag is set to make traditional snack go global

April 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MANAPPARAI

After a wait of nine years, the murukku that has made the town of Manapparai famous, and recently earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag this year along with 10 other products from Tamil Nadu, is on the threshold of change, according to players in the cottage industry.

“Getting recognition from the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai is a big step forward. We feel the distinct taste and identity of our murukku has been validated with the GI tag. But we have to modernise our production if we want to sustain this goodwill in the market,” Sekhar Muthusamy, president, Manapparai Murukku Manufacturers (MMM), told The Hindu.

MMM was the applicant for the GI tag in 2014, and groups around 400 families that are engaged in murukku production in Manapparai. Made out of a thick dough of rice flour, urad dal, salt and spices, the bite-sized snack gets its distinctive crunch due to its double-frying.

A major portion of the snack in Manapparai are still made by hand, a fact that could hamper the industry’s growth, said Mr. Sekhar.

“Manapparai murukkus are in great demand among Tamil diaspora, especially in southeast Asian and Gulf Arab countries, but we are not able to cater to international clients because our product loses its crunch and flavour within three days, and does not travel well,” he said.

Mr. Sekhar, whose murukkus are sold under the Bharatha Vilas brand, has started testing mechanised production, for dough mixing, extrusion from moulds and frying, with equipment made in Coimbatore.

“A mechanical unit can produce up to five tonnes of murukkus per day, as opposed to just 50 kilos in the manual method. But shelf life remains a key problem. We have to create recipes that will ensure freshness for at least a month, so that they can be marketed more widely,” he said.

The momentum created by the GI tag should encourage makers to take a closer look at quality control, said said I. James, proprietor of two murukku and tea stalls in Manapparai. “We need some guidance from food science experts on how to retain the Manapparai murukku’s taste and shape over weeks. Some manufacturers have tried adding tapioca flour to the basic ingredients, to prolong shelf life, but it makes the murukku harder, and changes the flavour. The GI tag should make us more careful about how we present our product in future,” he said.