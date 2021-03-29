It is a war against BJP, says Thirumavalavan

THANJAVUR

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has termed the coming Assembly election as a “war to prevent the BJP from entering the Tamil Nadu political arena.”

He was canvassing at Kabisthalam where he solicited votes in favour of DMK candidates for Kumbakonam and Papanasam G. Anbalagan and M.H. Jawahirullah on Monday.

He said the election was not a normal election. Religious fundamentalists and perpetrators of casteism had joined together to capture power. Such forces should not be allowed to grow in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that DMK president M.K. Stalin had forged the alliance with a vision for the future, Mr.Thirumavalavan said the DMK-led alliance parties stood together for the past five years on various issues including resistance to NEET and enactment of farm laws. The present alliance led by DMK was not forged with an aim at the election but to prevent the BJP from entering Tamil Nadu.