It is a slow summer for Tiruchi’s hotel industry

Travellers seem to be staying away from the city this year despite the plethora of festive breaks from January, say hotel industry players in Tiruchi.

“May usually signals the beginning of the peak season for the hospitality sector, as summer vacations bring many family groups and package tour visitors to Tiruchi. But we have seen a slowdown in bookings this year, especially from mid-April,” S. Sundaresan, secretary, Tiruchi Hotel Owners Association, told The Hindu.

Due to the hot weather, the demand for air-conditioned rooms has increased even in the budget hotel sector, making many firms upgrade their existing infrastructure.

“Pilgrimage tour groups continue to flock to Tiruchi, but bookings are fewer during the daytime because of the heat. The number of students and guardians visiting Tiruchi for college admission weeks has decreased,” said a hotelier in the city.

The digital transformation of the travel sector has helped hotels in a big way. “One no longer needs a travel agent to book hotels or tickets, because it can be done online with less hassle. Many of the smaller establishments in Tiruchi have been able to get business purely because they have interacted directly with their customers online,” said Mr. Sundaresan.

District Tourism Department officials said that Tiruchi’s central location and air connectivity could improve visitor numbers. “We have noticed a growing interest among domestic and foreign tour groups that stay in Tiruchi and explore nearby towns such as Srirangam and Thanjavur in daytime trips. The heritage homes of Chettinad are also a major draw,” said an official.

The shifting of the central bus stand to Panjappur is also being watched keenly by the city’s hotel industry, as it could generate a new demand for dining and lodging facilities in the vicinity.

