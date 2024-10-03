It is a free for all at the TNUHDB’s complex at Kalmanthai

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Kalmanthai in Ward 17 in Tiruchi have flagged lack of amenities and substandard construction work.

The residents said the park in the complex has become a haven for anti-social elements as it does not have a compound wall and fencing. The plaster in the walls of the dwelling units has started peeling off, the steps are broken, and cracks have appeared in some homes.

About 960 people live in 192 in tenements. Most of the residents have either refurbished their homes or continue to live in the poor conditions. The dwelling units were inaugurated in June 2022. The tenements were inspected by experts from the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NITT) in 2021 following protests by the residents over the poor quality of construction. Later, the dwelling units were declared as ready for occupation and handed over to the applicants despite glaring cracks on the surface, they complained.

“We cannot sit or sleep on the floor as the surface is rough. Our children suffer laceration from sleeping on the floor. The walls vibrate at the slightest disturbance, and chunks of plaster come off and fall on us. Some of us have spent about ₹50,000 on replastering the walls and relaying the floor,” said S. Santhosam, a resident.

In the absence of a compound wall, traders from the nearby Vaazhakai Mandi haphazardly park their vehicles on the premises. This blocks the passage in the area.

Having no access to the route, vehicles must take a roundabout route and enter the housing unit through a back entrance via Krishnapuram Road, they complained. Anti-social elements take advantage of this and loiter in the empty spaces creating a nuisance, the residents complained.

There was no playing ground for children as the existing facility does not have functional swings which lay in a shambles. The playground is covered with litter.

Clogged drains are another source of worry as the stagnating sewage has made it a health hazard.

Senior officials from TNUHDB told The Hindu that the housing units at Kalmanthai would be inspected and its issues addressed at the earliest.

