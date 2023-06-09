June 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Hundred posts have been sanctioned for the newly established 25 Health Sub Centres (HSC) in the city.

Each HSC will have four staff members headed by a doctor. They will be working under the control of the Medical Officer of the nearby designated Urban Primary Health Centre. The HSC will function for eight hours a day — four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.

The District Health Society headed by the Collector has recruited 100 persons for the new sub centres. They will be on temporary basis and will get consolidated salary. Twenty five doctors were among them. They have been asked to join duty with immediate effect.

According to sources, out of the 100 persons, who were served with appointment orders, 85 have joined duty as of Friday at their respective centres. Remaining 15 persons were yet to join duty.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had inaugurated 25 HSCs through video conferencing a few days ago. The centres have been set up at Ayyanvetti Road in Thiruvanaikoil, Kosamettu Street and Vanapparai Street in Teppakulam, Srinivachari Street and Neduntheru in Srirangam, Goodshed Road and Sengulam in Bheema Nagar, Viragupettai in East Boulevard Road, Beerangikulam in West Boulevard Road, Varaganeri Mettur Street and Senthanneerpuram in Hirudhayapuram, Ambedkar Nagar and Periyar Nagar in Kattur, Malaiadivaram and Vivekananthar Nagar in Melakalkandarkottai, Anthoniyarkoil Street in Kamaraj Nagar, Crawford and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Edamalaipattipudur, Puthu Street in Periyamilaguparai, Anna Nagar in Thennur, Pandamangalam in Woraiyur, Ram Nagar in Ramalingampuram and Kura Stree in Woraiyur

T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, told The Hindu that the new HSCs had already started functioning. The newly recruited medical professionals had been given training. The centres have been provided with needed equipment and medicines. The centres would extend all basic health services to the patients. If they needed further treatment, they would be referred to the nearby Unban Primary Health Centres or medical college hospital. “It is expected that the remaining newly recruited persons will join duty within a few days,” he added.

