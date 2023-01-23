ADVERTISEMENT

Property owners in a bind over ‘dues notice’ from Corporation

January 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Property owners, who have already paid underground drainage charges, are shocked over receiving notice from Tiruchi Corporation.

Since the upward revision of property tax, which came into effect in last July, the Corporation is paying special attention to collecting taxes. Besides informing the revised tax amount to the property owners, the bill collectors of all five zones visit each and every house to ensure the payment of tax. They also pay attention to collecting pending taxes, including water and underground drainage user charges.

More than 60% of the property owners are said to have paid their taxes along with the dues. However, it is alleged that the Corporation had recently issued notices to many property owners who had already paid all relevant taxes, stating that UGD charges had been pending for several years. Many had received notices that UGD user charges were unpaid since 2013-14. They had been asked to clear the dues within three days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the notices have shocked several property owners, who had already cleared the taxes, several others are in a fix on whether to pay them or not. There were residents who visited the offices of the Corporation and proved their claims by showing the receipts. “I have already paid all taxes and user charges to the Corporation. But I have received a notice that I am yet to pay the UGD charges. It is surprising,” said a flat owner of an apartment complex in Anna Nagar.

He said that he had produced the bills and receipts to a bill collector. After checking them, she indicated that the notice would be deemed to be cancelled. There was no issue to him as he had preserved the receipts. The owners, who failed to preserve them had been visiting the offices to stake their claim.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that a section of property owners had encountered some issues since the upgradation of a server recently. The issue had almost been sorted out. The affected persons could visit their respective offices to air their grievances. Action would be taken on them immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US