Issue certificates to students within two days, Minister tells revenue officials

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, interacts with narikuravar families at the Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday said petitions from school and college students seeking certificates would be disposed of within two days.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting with revenue officials of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts, he said the Revenue Department had received about 5.5 lakh petitions from students of the districts for community, income and nativity certificates. While 4.5 lakh certificates had been issued, officials had been asked to issue the rest within two days of the receipt of petitions. Similarly, all eligible persons would be given old age pension.

The State government had initiated a process to frame a standard procedure for distributiion of patta deeds to people who had been living on government land for several years. Various aspects of the issues would be studied in detail before finalising the standard procedure.

Since various posts of surveyors were vacant, the village administrative officers had been trained on conducting land surveys. Steps had been taken to appoint 800 surveyors through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, he added.

Ministers S. Regupathy, S.S. Sivasanka and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tiruchi MP S. Thirunanavukkarasar, Commissioner of Land Administration S.K. Prabakar, Revenue and Disaster Management Principal Secretary Kumar Jayant, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other senior officials participated.