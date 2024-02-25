GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ comes to Tiruchi

February 25, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the National Science Day, Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), organised a one-day mobile exhibition, “Space on Wheels”, here on Sunday.

The ISRO’s “Space on Wheels” unit is customised to kindle interest in space science among students. The bus offers a peek into the history of ISRO. There are scaled-down models of the first satellite launch vehicle to the latest. The models of satellites were provided with explanatory notes on their purpose.

Scientists from ISRO guided the students at the exhibition to provide an insight into what is happening inside the ISRO and to kindle the interest to appreciate and understand science more, especially for school and college students. It enlightened the students about the career opportunities in the field of space science.

Principal J. Princy Merlin inaugurated the event.

