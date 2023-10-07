ISRO scientists discuss lessons learned from Chandrayaan-3

October 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the success of Chandrayaan-3, the goal of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to send human beings to space was closer to being realised, said the Moon Mission’s Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel, while interacting with students in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Answering a student’s query about manned space missions, at an ‘Amrit Kaal’ initiative hosted by National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T), Mr. Veeramuthuvel said, “The first step for human missions is a soft landing; India is the fourth country to have achieved this. Our upcoming Gaganyaan programme is aimed at putting human beings into space exploration. We have the road map and will have a launch very shortly.”

In a wide-ranging talk about Chandrayaan-3, the scientist, who did his Masters at NIT-T (Production Engineering 2003 batch), recounted the different aspects of the mission, and the challenges faced by the ISRO team.

“The Moon can be treated like a gateway to go to other planets, because it has a lower escaping velocity compared to the Earth,” said Mr. Veeramuthuvel, adding that it may be possible one day to set up a rocket station here.

The entry of private players and start-ups in space exploration was a welcome development, as it would lead to more collaborations with the public sector, said the scientist.

NIT-T director G. Aghila, spoke.

Later in the day, Mr. Veeramuthuvel and M. Sankaran, director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (ISRO’s satellite design and development hub), addressed students of Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School during the ‘Learn from the the Lunar Legends’ programme.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 could inspire the student community. “You can learn from your mistakes, like we did from the failure of Chandrayaan-2, and work with dedication towards your goal,” he said.

Mr. Sankaran said that working in space exploration could teach one a few lessons. “We learn humility, because of how small we are in the vastness of space. Despite Man’s insignificance, the human mind can still control space exploration. There is nothing one cannot achieve when one is determined to do so,” he said.

K. Chandrasekhaan, CEO, Santhanam Vidyalaya, spoke.