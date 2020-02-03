Isolation wards come up at Pudukottai GH

Two isolation wards, one each for men and women, have been set up at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukottai on Monday.

The facility was opened after the number of passengers who travelled to the city from China increased over the last few days.

“Although none turned up with symptoms of coronavirus, we are keeping a regular check,” said A.L. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean. “There are a total of four beds in each of the two wards, and the numbers will be increased if necessary,” he added. The isolation ward is fully equipped with emergency drugs, dedicated ventilators and personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

A six-member team, consisting of a microbiologist, a physician, an anaesthetist, a thoracic physician and a nursing superintendent led by the Resident Medical Officer are on standby at all times, Mr. Sundaram said.

Prior to the establishment of the isolation wards, the doctors organised awareness programmes on hand washing techniques and maintaining hygiene at schools and colleges.

“One needs to regularly wash their hands, even if they believe they have not touched anything. They have to especially remember to wash their hands after sneezing or coughing. Many do not do that and it causes the spread of infections,” Mr. Sundaram said.