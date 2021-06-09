Isolation rail coaches continue to be on standby

TIRUCHI

09 June 2021 18:10 IST

Isolation rail coaches continue to remain stabled at different locations in Tiruchi Railway Division.

A total of 75 coaches are stabled at railway stations in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Mambazhapattu near Villupuram, and Sillakudi near Ariyalur on Tiruchi-Vriddhachalam broad gauge section, said railway officials here.

The railway administration identified three-tier sleeper class coaches and general compartments over 15 years old for conversion into isolation coaches with provision of oxygen and basic medical facilities for quarantining patients when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the region.

The conversion works were carried out last year at Golden Rock Railway Workshop and other places in Tiruchi division. The coaches are ready to be moved to locations based on specific requests and requirements.

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop, which carries out periodic maintenance of broad gauge compartments and diesel locomotives, has alone modified over 100 sleeper class and general compartments into isolation coaches following a direction from Railway Board, New Delhi.

Railway officials here say the isolation coaches continue to remain stabled at the five locations in the division as no specific requirements from the State government or the railways have been received so far. Each coach can accommodate 16 patients and has a separate cabin for para-medical teams and equipment.

They are more likely to be deployed at Tiruchi and Villupuram junctions because the two major stations have more platforms and a range of facilities including coach watering and battery charging. Further, the isolation coaches have to be deployed at a place that is away from general public.

The coaches will be cleaned before they are deployed. They are now locked and under round-the-clock surveillance, the officials add.