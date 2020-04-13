Isolation coaches ready to move to needy places

TIRUCHI

Seven rakes of quarantine / isolation rail coaches have been kept ready at Tiruchi for immediate movement to the needy places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Every rake comprises of 20 quarantine / isolation coaches, a couple of SLR coaches and a pantry car. Every isolation coach would accommodate 16 persons for quarantine purpose. There is a separate cabin in every coach meant for para-medical team with supporting medical facilities.

These coaches are likely to be moved to those stations with watering and coach battery charging facilities to facilitate quarantine purpose. Presently, watering and coach battery charging facilities are available in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Karaikal, Velankanni, Mayiladuthurai, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram and Puducherry in Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits.

The Railway Board, New Delhi, had entrusted the work of converting passenger coaches into quarantine / isolation coaches to various railway divisions and workshops across the country in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Accordingly, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi had converted over 100 passenger compartments into quarantine / isolation coaches, while the Tiruchi Railway Division had modified 44 coaches by engaging minimum staff and as per the specifications spelt out by the Railway Board.

A senior railway official told The Hindu on Monday that seven rakes of isolation coaches had been stabled at Tiruchi for immediate movement at short notice to the needy areas. The official said they were awaiting further instruction from the higher authorities for movement of the rakes to the needy places in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-tier sleeper class and general coaches which are over 15 years old were taken up for conversion to serve as quarantine or isolation coaches as a standby in case the hospitals are unable to accommodate the patients.