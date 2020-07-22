Tiruchirapalli

ISO certification for Tiruchi college

Cauvery College for Women (Autonomous) has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from the Indian Register Quality Systems.

The certificate, issued by a division of IRCLSS Systems and Solutions Private Ltd, the assessor, has three-year validity.

The college, run by Reddy Educational Trust, underwent a series of procedures to quality itself for the ISO certification. The faculty members were provided orientation and training, and audit was undertaken at different stages for reaching the level of certification, College Principal V. Sujatha said.

The college was accredited with ‘A’ Grade by NAAC in all three cycles since 2004 and conferred with autonomous status in March 2019, she said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 5:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/iso-certification-for-tiruchi-college/article32161730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY