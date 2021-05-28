ISIS-sympathiser on the run arrested in Mayiladuthurai district

MAYILADUTHURAI

28 May 2021 13:02 IST

An alleged ISIS-sympathiser, against whom the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Court, Poonamallee, had issued a non-bailable warrant last year, was arrested on Thursday at Needur in Mayiladuthurai district by a special team with the support of local police.

The accused, Mohamed Ashiq, had reportedly been working in a chicken stall for the last six months. Coimbatore-based Ashiq was said to be among six sympathisers of the ISIS against whom the NIA had filed a chargesheet in 2018.

The NIA had found the group to have conspired to target Hindu leaders/activists at Coimbatore. Five other members of the group have already been arrested.

The case was booked in 2018, and Ashiq has been on the run since then. The NIA team has taken the accused to Chennai to produce him before the Poonamallee Court.