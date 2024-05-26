ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Foundation launches drive to plant 4.50 lakh saplings in Tiruchi

Published - May 26, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru planting a sapling in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated Isha Foundation’s massive tree plantation drive and distributed saplings to farmers in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is aimed at planting about 4.50 lakh saplings on agricultural lands in the district during 2024-25.

Mr. Nehru appreciated the organisation for planting around 109 million trees through the initiative. He said the Isha Foundation, besides tree planting, should also collaborate with the State government in cleaning and maintaining lakes. He said that farmers should not only plant trees for wood but also plant fruit-bearing trees such as avocado, which can provide significant income and increase food production.

Swami Srimukha, coordinator of Isha’s Save the Soil movement, said, “Under the Cauvery Calling initiative, we have begun the task of planting 12.1 million trees on agricultural lands across the State for the current fiscal.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor M. Anbazhagan was present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US