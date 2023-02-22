Irregular parking of buses outside Chathiram bus stand adds to traffic woes

February 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indiscriminate parking of city buses outside the Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi has caused frequent traffic snarls on College Road during peak hours in the city.

It was redeveloped under the Smart Cities Mission scheme for ₹17.34 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K Stalin in 2021, after it remained closed for reconstruction work from November 2019.

The redeveloped bus stand has 30 bays, created in two terminals, for city buses and services to rural parts. The 11,000 sq. metre facility sees the movement of over 650 buses every day and can accommodate around 32 buses at a time.

Though most of the buses are halted inside the bus stand, city buses proceeding to Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar and Srirangam are seen parked outside owing to space issues. However, poor management in parking vehicles creates trouble for road users.

Crew members of both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private buses park their buses on the roads around the bus stand, causing bottlenecks near the congested area and making it difficult for commuters to navigate. The haphazard parking that holds up traffic on the stretch poses a threat to both pedestrians and motorists.

Lack of space inside the bus stand is cited as the major reason. “The new bus stand is comparatively smaller than the previous one. As there is no other option, we are forced to halt the buses on the road to drop and pick up passengers,” said R. Kumaravel, a crew member of a bus .

According to a source, most of the private buses often arrive much earlier than their allotted time and occupy the bay in the bus stand. This increases the bus population within the stand, forcing other buses to park outside. The spurt in the number of vehicles on the road also adds to the problem.

“The buses occupy more than half of the road, and the haphazard parking leads to severe traffic congestion. We hope the police take steps to regulate traffic on the road,” said S. Ravi Krishna, a commuter.

“We register cases against buses that are parked on main roads to pick up and drop passengers, disrupting traffic movement. A penalty of ₹500 is being levied on each offender,” said a police officer.

He said that additional police personnel would be deployed on the stretch during rush hour to regulate bus parking.