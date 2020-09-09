Ire over nomination of politician as Governor’s nominee to BU Syndicate

Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) - Tamilnadu, on Wednesday expressed shocked over a full-time politician being made the Governor's nominee in the Syndicate of Bharathiyar University (BU), Coimbatore.

In a letter to the Governor, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish said Chancellors had, in the past, desisted from using the prerogative for making such nominations for “political patronage” and preferred academic and administrative criteria in such nominations.

Urging the Governor to reconsider the nomination of the politician, P. Kanagasabapathy, and to exercise authority “in a non-partisan manner,” the ACTA general secretary said: “we are dismayed to find that you have nominated a person of a political party, which does not have a single representative in the Tamilnadu Legislature, to the Syndicate of a State University.”

There was no dearth of apolitical and eminent educationists in Tamil Nadu who can serve well in apex bodies of universities, Mr. Sahaya Sathish said.

The teachers’ association appealed for upholding of the highest traditions governing the university administration, Mr. Sahaya Sathish said in the letter, copies of which were also marked to the State Higher Education Minister, Chairman of University Grants Commission and Secretary of Department of Higher Education, Government of India, New Delhi.