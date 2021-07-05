Tiruchirapalli

IRCTC to organise Aadi Amavasya tour

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South Zone, will operate Aadi Amavasya special tourist train from Madurai from August 3 to 13. The tour will cover Varanasi, Gaya, Allahabad, Haridwar and Mathura.

The train will run via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chennai Egmore. The cost of the 11-day package tour is ₹10,395 per person.

The features of the tour are train journey in sleeper class, accommodation in non-AC hall/dharmashala, non-AC road transfers, south Indian vegetarian food, tour escort and security for each coach and protection kit containing sanitiser, mask, face shield and gloves.

This exclusive budget package can be availed by people residing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For reservations and details, the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre, Tamil Nadu, could be contacted in mobile numbers 90031-40680, 82879-31974 and 82879-31977, a press release said.


