IRCTC to operate ‘Shirdi Yatra’ special tourist train

TIRUCHI

09 November 2021 17:57 IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a ‘Bharat Darshan’ special tourist train ‘Shirdi Yatra’ from Madurai on December 1.

The special tour will cover Pandharpur, Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur and Mantralayam. The package cost for the seven days tour is ₹7,060 per person, including GST, and the train journey will be in sleeper class.

Advertising

Advertising

The tour has the following features: accommodation in non AC hall/dharmashalas; non-AC road transfers; south Indian vegetarian food; tour escort and security for each coach, travel insurance and provision of protection kit such as masks and sanitisers.

The exclusive budget tourist train package can be availed by people residing in Tamil Nadu. The Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre in Tiruchi can be contacted for reservation and other details in the mobile number 8287931974, an IRCTC press release said.