IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour named Shirdi Sai Darshan

May 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), South Zone, Chennai, will operate a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in June covering Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Nashik, Pandharpur and Mantrayalam. The tour named “Shirdi Sai Darshan” is from June 5 to 12 and the package cost per month is ₹ 13,950 for economy class and ₹ 24,642 for comfort class. The tourist train will consist of three AC 3-tier coaches, eight sleeper coaches, one pantry car and two power car coaches. 

The other places to be covered under the tour are Shanisingnapur, Trimbakeshwar temple near Nashik, Panduranga temple, Pandharpur and Shri Raghavendra Swamy Temple at Mantralayam. The tourist train will start from Kochuveli and will stop for boarding of tourists at Kollam, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai Junction, Dindigul, Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. 

The salient features of the tour are: AC/ non air-conditioned hotel accommodation / fresh-up destinations, AC/ non AC road transfers as applicable, onboard / offboard south Indian vegetarian meals, tour escort and security on train and travel insurance.

For reservation and details the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre in Tiruchi could be reached in the mobile number 8287932070, a press release from the IRCTC said. 

