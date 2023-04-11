IRCTC to launch Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to eastern and northern part of the country

April 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), South Zone, Chennai, will launch an exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour named as’“Punya Teertha Yathirai’ covering various holy places in the eastern and northern parts of the country next month.

The package tour will cover destinations such as Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Allahabad. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will depart on May 4 from Kochuveli with the tour concluding on May 15, covering 11 nights/12 days.

The tourist train will be operated via Sengottai, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tiripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai and from thereon to Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Ayodhya and return in the same direction.

The package cost per person in the Economy class is ₹20,367 and ₹ 35,651 in the Comfort class. The tourist train will be operated with four three-tier AC coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one pantry and two power cars. The salient features of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour are: Train journey by 3 AC class / sleeper class; AC/Non AC hotel accommodation / fresh up at destinations, AC / Non AC road transfers as applicable, onboard / offboard south Indian vegetarian meals, tour escort and security on train and travel insurance.

Announcing the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour, K. Ravikumar, General Manager, IRCTC, South Zone, Chennai, said here on Tuesday that the holy places covered as part of the tour would be Sri Jagannath temple at Puri, Sun temple at Konark, Kalighat Kali temple and Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata, Mahabodhi temple and Vishnupad temple at Gaya, Sankat Mochan temple at Varanasi, Kasi Vishwanath temple, Kasi Visalakshi temple and Annapurna Temple, Ramjanmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple at Ayodhya, Triveni Sangamam and Sri Hanuman temple at Pragyaraj.

About 500 bookings had been made for the upcoming package tour so far, Mr. Ravikumar said, adding that 250 more persons could make the bookings. The tourist train would be operated with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Bush) coaches.