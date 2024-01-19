GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IRCTC offers to refurbish retiring rooms at three more stations in Tiruchi Division

Work is on under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai along with other identified stations in Tiruchi division; IRCTC offers to renovate and operate retiring rooms in Thanjavur

January 19, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The IRCTC had renovated the retirning rooms at the Tiruchi Railway Junction a few years ago.

The IRCTC had renovated the retirning rooms at the Tiruchi Railway Junction a few years ago. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a Government of India enterprise, has offered to renovate and operate the retiring rooms at Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam railway stations in the Tiruchi Railway Division. 

These are among the five major stations in the division that recorded an increase in earnings and passenger movements during the 2022-2023 financial year. The IRCTC had renovated the retiring rooms at the Tiruchi railway junction a few years ago and subsequently took up the project of giving a facelift to the retiring rooms at the Thanjavur railway junction.

A senior IRCTC official said the renovation of the retiring rooms, including the interior works, at Thanjavur Junction had been completed. Power connection was awaited as the cable had to be re-laid in view of the station improvement works which were currently under way at the Thanjavur station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. 

Once the power connection was provided, the refurbished rooms would be cleaned and thrown open to the passengers, the official said, exuding hope that power connection would be restored soon.  There are eight retiring rooms at Thanjavur station each with a double bed cot. In addition to these, there are a couple of dormitory rooms with five beds and four beds respectively. 

The IRCTC had issued the Letter of Award in June 2022 to a private agency for renovation, operation, maintenance, and transfer back of the retiring rooms and dormitories at Thanjavur railway station for nine years from the date of the commissioning of the unit. 

The official said the IRCTC has offered to refurbish and operate the retiring rooms at Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam stations. Station improvement work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is under way at Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai railway junctions besides at other identified stations in Tiruchi division. 

The Southern Railway administration has a separate plan for the redevelopment of the Kumbakonam railway station for which a detailed project report was under preparation.  A senior railway official said station improvement work at Thanjavur Junction was expected to take a couple of months for completion. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway / hotel and accommodation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.