IRCTC launches new Bharat Gaurav train tour

June 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the commencement of ‘Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra’ as part of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train tour from July 1, with an itinerary that covers a host of destinations.

At a press conference on Wednesday, K. Ravikumar, General Manager, IRCTC said, “The package is geared towards older travellers with a mix of religious and historic sites. The boarding points for the train are at Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpet, Tambaram, and Egmore, Chennai.”

Destinations covered by the tour include Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, Amritsar and Delhi. Bookings can be made in Economy (SL) from over ₹22,350 per person and Comfort (3 AC) from ₹40,380 for adults. Children between five to 11 years can travel in Economy for ₹21,010 and for ₹38,490 in Comfort.

The package prices are inclusive of vegetarian meals, accommodation, transportation, tour escorts, security and travel insurance. Passengers must make their own arrangements for ‘darshan’ at the tour’s temple visits.

Based on feedback, customised tours could also be organised for individual travel groups, said Mr. Ravikumar. At least 170 bookings have been made so far on IRCTC’s web portal www.irctctourism.com.

More information may be had from the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre, or on (mob) 8287932070.

