Tiruchirapalli

IRCTC distributes food to the needy

Railway Protection Force personnel distributing food prepared by IRCTC to the needy at Tiruchi.

Railway Protection Force personnel distributing food prepared by IRCTC to the needy at Tiruchi.   | Photo Credit: Handout

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering arm of the railway network, has been supplying food to the underprivileged sections in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

At Tiruchi Junction, meals were prepared and distributed to more than 1,500 persons in plates in the last three days. Variety rice such as lemon rice, tomato rice and tamarind rice were distributed to the underprivileged at various places in Tiruchi in consultation with the State government officials.

Food which was prepared at the base kitchen at Tiruchi Junction was distributed by the Railway Protection Force personnel, observing personal distancing.

The IRCTC was gearing up to provide free food during the lockdown period, a Southern Railway official here said.

