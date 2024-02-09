GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IOCL conducts mock drill at Tiruverumbur

February 09, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Southern Region Pipelines, Tiruchi, conducted an offsite mock drill at Chennai-Tiruchi-Madurai pipeline and Ennore-Thoothukudi-Bengaluru pipeline at Kanthalur village in Tiruverumbur taluk of the district on Friday. 

The drill was carried out involving State government officials, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police personnel and mutual aid partners. A scenario of leakage of petroleum products from pipeline was envisaged. N.V. Desikan, Deputy General Manager, IOCL, Southern Region Pipelines, and his team reached the site upon receipt of information.

The team cordoned off the area and made arrangements for carrying out repair work and the leak was plugged by fitting the leak clamp.  The participants were briefed about the do’s and don’ts in pipeline Right-of-Way, significance of pipeline transportation system, advantages of pipeline transportation of gas and product and various CSR initiatives undertaken by the IOCL, a press release said.

