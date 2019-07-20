IOCL augments LPG storage capacity at Inamkulathur plant

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., has augmented its LPG storage capacity at Inamkulathur Indane Bottling Plant in Tiruchi by constructing a mounded facility at a cost of ₹10.5 crore to stock 900 metric tonnes, in addition to the existing 1,000 metric tonnes stored in three bullets with a combined capacity of 400 metric tonnes and one horton sphere with storage capacity of 600 metric tonnes.

With annual bottling capacity of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes, the bottling plant that fills 34,000 LPG cylinders per day, will be in a position to maintain reserve stock for up to four days, once the new mounded storage facility is commissioned in a month's time after regulatory clearances.

The existing storage capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes lasts for two days. The higher storage capacity is meant to ensure that the bottling process does not get affected due to disruption in supply of LPG bulk product input at times of exigencies, R. Rajendran, General Manager - LPG, Tamil Nadu State Office, Indian Oil, told media persons on Saturday.

The Tiruchi plant was set up in 1996 on an area of 60 acres and supplies LPG cylinders to customers through a network of over 110 Indane LPG distributors across the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The Tirunelveli Bottling Plant will be commissioned shortly after obtaining statutory approvals, Mr. Rajendran said.

Briefing a media team at the Tiruchi LPG Plant, its Deputy General Manager Balasubramanian explained how state-of-art automation ensures enhanced efficiency, speedier operations, and comprehensive operational safety without human intervention.

The plant has two carousels of 24 filling points each, adding up to a total of 48 points.

Both the carousels put together can churn out 3,000 LPG cylinders per hour. Installation of vision readers and integrated weight correction units in both carousels facilitate filling of refill cylinders to the precise weight.

Remote monitoring of valve leak detectors, O ring leak detectors and hot air sealing units as part of automation in the plant ensure that defect-free cylinders reach the homes of Indane customers.

Gas monitoring sensors are provided near potential source of leakage areas to identify leaks in the initial stage to auto trigger protective measures. Centralized fire alarm panel is provided in control room to trip the power supply of the plant to shut down the whole plant and activate siren during emergencies, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

The utility of these safety apparatus and the automatic water spray system through deluge valves at times of leakage or fire was demonstrated through an emergency response drill.