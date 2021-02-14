IOC conducts awareness cyclothon for energy conservation

Indian Oil on Sunday conducted an awareness Cyclothon: Saksham-2021, signalling a month-long campaign on fuel conservation organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to sensitise citizens to the need of energy conservation.
On the theme ‘Green and Clean Energy’, the cyclothon also promotes the use of bicycle for short distances not only to create a greener environment, but also for better health.
The cyclothan taken out by 150 volunteers was flagged off by Nagapattinam MP M. Selvarasu in the presence of M. Durai, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur; S. Asokan, Senior Manager (Retail Sales),Trichy Divisional Office, and other senior officials.
The seven key drivers that the campaign will focus on to enable India’s move towards cleaner energy constitute moving towards a gas-based economy, cleaner use of fossil fuels, greater reliance on domestic sources to drive bio-fuels, achieving renewable targets with the set deadlines, increased use of electric vehicles to decarbonize mobility, increased use of cleaner fuels like Hydrogen, and digital innovation across all energy systems, a press release said.
