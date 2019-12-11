IOC against tipping delivery personnel

Indian Oil has urged its domestic LPG consumers not to pay any extra charges to delivery persons while getting refills.

Indane LPG domestic cylinders are delivered to customers after pre-delivery checks to ensure quantity and quality. The cash memo from the distributor, to be acknowledged by the customer on receipt of cylinder refill, clearly mentions the retail selling price (RSP). The RSP is inclusive of delivery charges and Indane customers are requested not to pay any extra charges to delivery persons beyond what is contained in the cash memo. Indian Oil does not advocate payment of tips.

In the event of over-charging, customers may contact following customer service cell numbers during the office hours from 9.30 a.m to 5.15 p.m.: Chennai: 044-24339238/24339246/9444085646; Tiruchi: 0431 – 2740066. Call 1906 for any LPG related emergency or the toll free complaint number – 18002333555, an official press release said.