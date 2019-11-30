Every country ought to involve engineers in devising policies on sustainable development, speakers emphasised at the second edition of International Mechanical Engineering Congress (IMEC) that commenced at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Friday.

Serving as a common platform for researchers, industry personnel, academicians, students and professionals from across the globe to interact and share their knowledge and experience in sustainable development, the three-day event on the theme : Sustainable development and advancements in mechanical engineering, has its focus on technical challenges, research updates and breakthrough innovations shaping the future of mechanical engineering.

Speaking on the topic ‘waste to energy conversion technologies’ in his inaugural address, Amaro Olimpio Pereira, Professor, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, said controlling global warming was the need of the hour. “Engineers must be made a part of policy making with respect to sustainable development in all countries,” he said.

Guest of honour Bengt Johansson, Professor, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia, emphasised on the importance of increasing the efficiency of modern-day combustion engines. Sustainable technology development has to happen regionally and locally to best suit the geographic and climatic conditions, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas called for inter-disciplinary research and collaboration for a better understanding of development at the global level. Sustainable development was imperative for the betterment of mankind, she said.

Sivasankaran Harish from Kyushu University, Japan, advocated phenomenal increase in international collaboration for better research and quality products for mankind.

Other experts from leading institutions, research organisations and industries who addressed the participants included Janakarajan Ramkumar, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Pranab K Mondal, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati; and A. Arockiarajan, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.