‘Invoke Goondas Act against policemen arrested for sexual assault on minor’

October 09, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi staged a demonstration near Tiruchi Collectorate on Monday, urging the government to dismiss from service the four policemen, who were arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting and harassing a minor girl at Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot near Tiruchi. They also demanded that the accused be detained under the Goondas Act.

Mohammed Kasim, district secretary of Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi, on the sidelines of the protest, said the mere suspension of the four policemen involved in the alleged sexual assault was an eye wash and they should be dismissed from service immediately.

He wondered why the Goondas Act was not invoked against them and urged the district administration to put in place enhanced security arrangements at Mukkombu. The protestors sought deployment of additional women police personnel to ensure the safety of women and children in picnic spots in the district.

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi, Makkal Adhikaram, Makkal Urimai Katchi, and Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam also participated in the protest.

The protest came in the aftermath of an incident in which a Sub Inspector of Police and three Constables of Tiruchi Rural Police were arrested on October 5 on the charges of sexually assaulting and harassing a 17-year-old girl at Mukkombu in Tiruchi the previous day.

The policemen had visited Mukkombu in plainclothes on October 4, without informing their higher police officials, and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had sexually assaulted a minor girl inside a vehicle.

They also videographed the girl, noted her phone number, and allegedly threatened her to come to the spot whenever called. Based on her complaint with Jeeyapuram All Women Police, a case was registered and the four police personnel were arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act. They were remanded and placed under suspension.