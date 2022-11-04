Investors protest outside EOW office in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 04, 2022 21:14 IST

Members of Annai Maniyammaiyar Mudhalitaalargal Nala Sangam staged a demonstration in front of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Tiruchi on Friday, alleging lack of effective action against Elfin E-Com Private Limited. According to its president N. Ebhan Ponraj, a good number of persons were collectively cheated of several crores in a financial fraud by the firm between 2017 and 2021. The demonstrators demanded effective steps to retrieve the investors’ money.

