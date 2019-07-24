Investors lodge cheating complaint against firm

Investors, who put lakhs of rupees in a Thanjavur-based private firm, on Wednesday lodged a complaint of cheating against its owner.

The owner, running the firm on Gandhiji Road, reportedly mobilised funds from a group of local investors assuring them monthly profits and refund of the investment within a month of request.

The complainant, M. Hakkim of Manambuchavadi, and 13 others invested a total sum of ₹65 lakh in the firm. The firm owner failed to honour his commitment to return their investment despite repeated requests since 2016, they said.

Upon sensing that the firm owner was about to vacate the office premises and residence, they confronted him. But he threatened them with a lethal weapon and sped away in his car leaving behind a container lorry hired for shifting his things.