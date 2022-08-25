Investors cheated by private bus company demand action

R Rajaram TIRUCHI
August 25, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of investors from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and other places on Thursday assembled near the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State police here on Thursday alleging that they were cheated by a Thanjavur-based private transport company and demanded action against the legal heirs of the firm’s owner for failing to pay their dues. 

Over 800 investors holding placards assembled near the EOW, Tiruchi unit office, for over an hour demanding that the assets of the legal heirs of the firm that was operating a fleet of omni buses be frozen in the wake of the death of its owner Kamaludeen and filing of chargesheet. 

The firm had collected huge sums of money ranging from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1 crore promising to make them shareholders of the firm and assuring to pay dividend from the profit. The company suspended its operation from March 2020 citing COVID-19 pandemic. After the death of the firm owner in September 2021, the investors approached his family members who allegedly failed to pay the dues. One of the investors claimed that the firm had collected over ₹700 crore from several investors. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on complaints from the investors, a case was initially registered by the Thanjavur District Crime Branch. It was subsequently transferred to the EOW, Tiruchi unit. They wanted the EOW to freeze the properties of the legal heirs of the firm’s owner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app