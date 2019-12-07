Investigation officers honoured

TIRUCHI

Investigation Officers who had secured conviction in 17 murder cases reported in the Tiruchi range encompassing Tiruchi rural, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Karur and Ariyalur districts were honoured at a function held here on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, V. Balakrishnan, who presided over the programme, gave away certificates in appreciation of the good work done by 17 Investigation officers and equal number of court constables in securing conviction in the murder cases reported at different time periods.

Out of the 17 murder cases in which conviction was secured, four were reported in Tiruchi rural; five each in Pudukottai and Karur districts; two in Ariyalur and one in Perambalur district.

Mr. Balakrishnan also appreciated six Public Prosecutors and 30 witnesses in securing conviction in the murder cases. He ascertained from the witnesses if they faced any issues or threats in the wake of the conviction.

The whole idea of organising the programme was to appreciate the efforts of the investigation officers and court constables and encourage them to secure more convictions, said Mr. Balakrishnan. Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque and Deputy Superintendents of Police were present, a press release said.