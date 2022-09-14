Investigation into murder of activist on the right track, says Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar on Tuesday said the police investigation into the death of R. Jaganathan of Kalipalayam who was run over by a truck belonging to a stone quarry, allegedly for exposing its illegal functioning, was on the right track and that transparency would be ensured in all aspects of the investigation.

Speaking to The Hindu after meeting family members of the activist at the Government Medical College Hospital here, along with Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam, Mr. Prabhushankar said the First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the same day of the incident (September 10) and three accused persons, including the prime accused, were arrested and remanded within a day. Everything had been done in accordance with established norms and procedures, and there were no lapses in the process. The investigation would cover all angles. There was a demand to change the Investigation Officer of the case and the Superintendent of Police would take a call on it.

As far as complaints about the functioning of illegal quarries in the district were concerned, the Collector said the Annai quarry [owned by one of the accused] was closed by the Department of Geology and Mining on the same day of receiving a complaint from the victim. Officials were instructed to ensure strict adherence to rules and regulations in operation of quarries. Transparency would be ensured in all aspects of operation of stone quarries in the district.

Mr. Prabhushankar met Jaganathan’s wife Revathy and a group of activists at the hospital and urged her to receive her husband’s body, which has been in the mortuary after post-mortem since Sunday. Relatives and activists told the Collector that they would not accept the body until the State government sanctioned a compensation of ₹1 crore to Jaganathan’s family, and a government job to a member of his family. Ms. Revathy insisted on a free and fair investigation into her husband’s murder. The Collector told Ms. Revathy that he would take up their demands with the State government. Ms. Revathy accepted ₹1 lakh compensation from the Collector, released under the Collector’s Discretionary Fund. Mr. Prabhushankar said he had released the amount considering the family’s immediate livelihood challenges.