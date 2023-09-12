Inundation after rain spells remains persistent problem on city roads

September 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the season’s initial showers leaving some of the major roads in Tiruchi inundated last week, civic activists have expressed concern over the persisting problem despite the construction of storm water drains along some of the arterial roads in the city.

In recent years, the inadequacies of the city’s drainage network has been repeatedly exposed during the monsoon. Although the Corporation has built storm water drains along some of the arterial roads, the works have largely been done in bits and pieces and have proven ineffective, say residents.

“The situation remains the same with inundation of major roads continuing even after a spell of moderate rainfall. Last week, inundation was witnessed on Major Saravanan Road, parts of Thillai Nagar, Alexandria Road and other places. We hope the Corporation will take adequate precautionary measures to avert the recurrence of the problem during the forthcoming northeast monsoon,” said C. Balasubramanian, a civic activist and secretary of Karumandapam Exnora Flood Prevention Committee.

Service lane inundated

Last week, motorists traversing the service road alongside the Chennai arm of the newly built road over bridge near the railway junction had to wade through stagnant rainwater, even a day after the rain. Although the Highways Department has built storm water drains along the service road running in front of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion campus, the rainwater was not going through it, the residents point out. ‘

The service road is used by a large number of motorists heading towards the railway junction and Crawford/ Edamalaipattipudur.

“The service road was flooded with rainwater even after the moderate rain as the storm water drain is not functioning properly in the location. If it rains heavily, the situation will turn nightmarish,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a civic and consumer activist. The holes on the storm drain to draw water from the road have been blocked and the water was not draining, he added.

“Water logging on the service road in front of TSP Battalion grounds does not augur well as the there is a storm drain on the left side of the road. Yet the water was not draining. If this is the situation even after light rain, imagine what will happen during the north east monsoon,” said Mr. Balasubramanian and called for corrective measures before any untoward incident happens due to water logging.

The natural gradient of the storm water drain is towards the Mannarpuram Defence grounds and the water is not allowed to flow into it now after the Highways Department got a small portion of the land from the Defence Ministry for construction of the Chennai Arm of the road over bridge, official sources indicated.

To overcome the problem, the storm drain is expected to be extended across the road up to Mannarpuram Junction. However, residents say that at least until the drain is connected properly, it may be allowed to run on its natural course as earlier.