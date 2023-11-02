HamberMenu
Introduction of MEMU services from Tiruchi to Palakkad, Velankanni put off

November 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Introduction of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services, which were to be operated with effect from November 1 and 2 in the Tiruchi-Velankanni-Tiruchi, Palakkad Town-Tiruchi-Palakkad Town and Velankanni-Nagapattinam-Karaikal-Nagapattinam-Velankanni electrified BG stretches, has been kept in abeyance for technical reasons. 

The services were expected to be introduced shortly, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

The Southern Railway last month announced that MEMU services would be introduced in the Palakkad Town-Tiruchi; Tiruchi-Velankanni; Velankanni-Nagapattinam and Nagapattinam-Karaikal sections from November 1. Similarly, MEMU services were to be operated in Tiruchi-Palakkad Town; Velankanni-Tiruchi; Karaikal-Nagapattinam and Nagapattinam-Velankanni sections from November 2.

