Introduction of dress code catches visitors by surprise at the Big Temple

November 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The sudden enforcement of “dress code” at the Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur has caught visitors by surprise.

Two boards have been put up at the main entrance and footwear and cloakroom of the temple by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam requesting visitors to wear certain types of attire only. While men need to wear ‘dhoti’ or trousers with shirt, women have been asked to visit the temple in a sari, half-saree or salwar suit with a dupatta.

Though the temple employees said the boards were necessitated in view of ‘displeasure’ expressed by a section of devotees over the dressing habits of some visitors, the regulation has not gone down well with another section of regular visitors to the Big Temple.

Since the Big Temple is a heritage monument and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, people from all over the world visited the temple to cherish the architectural splendour and grandeur of the structure raised by the great Chola Emperor Raja Raja. This being the case, insisting on a dress code was unwarranted, according to Raheem (name changed) of Kizhavasal, Thanjavur, who visits the temple frequently.

The coordinator of Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council, S. Muthukumar, said visitors may be requested not to turn up in “objectionable” dress. He suggested that such boards could be displayed at the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum in the temple so that the devout alone proceeded beyond a point to pray.

Meanwhile, the Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam president, P. Maniarasan, demanded that the boards be removed from the temple precincts because access to the Chola marvel, which stands testimony to the architectural expertise of Tamils, could not be denied to non-Hindus. Instead, visitors should be enlightened to enter the temple premises clad in a decent attire, he added.

T. Govindaraj of the National Temples Federation said there was no need to impose a stringent dress code. Non-Hindu visitors to the Big Temple usually refrained from entering the sanctum sanctorum. Those who are inappropriately dressed may be asked to stay away, he said.