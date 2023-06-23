Introduction of daytime Tiruchi - Bengaluru train among other issues discussedat meeting

June 23, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A host of demands relating to introduction of new trains, extension of trains, provision of additional stoppages, passenger amenities and other railway related issues were raised by the members of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) during a meeting held at the office of the Divisional Railway Manager here on Friday.

Presided over by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi and Chairman, DRUCC Manish Agarwal, the meeting saw the participation of railway officers of different departments.

S. Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi East and a DRUCC member, requested the railway administration to operate a new day time train service from Tiruchi Junction to Bengaluru. He also requested the operation of an additional train between Tiruchi and Velankanni.

V.R. Dhanaseelane, a DRUCC member from Karaikal requested the authorities to extend the Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Inter-City Express up to Karaikal thrice a week as there was no train service from Karaikal to the southern districts in Tamil Nadu. The extension of the Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Inter-City Expresses would benefit general public, businessmen, pilgrims and students of Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts and would increase the revenue to the railways, Mr. Dhanaseelane said.

He also urged the Tiruchi Railway Division to restore the Karaikal - Tiruchi - Karaikal morning trains (76852/76853) which were suspended after the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of the daily trains had affected the commuters, he said, and suggested that if this train could not be restored, the Tiruchi - Palakkad - Tiruchi or Tiruchi - Erode - Tiruchi trains could be extended up to Karaikal.

T. Saravanan, a DRUCC member from Papanasam in Thanjavur district wanted the railway administration to restore the stoppage of the Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru expresses at Papanasam railway station. The express trains had been stopping at Papanasam station for 10 years and were well patronised. However, the stoppage was removed subsequently, he said. Mr. Saravanan wanted the authorities to construct a waiting hall at Papanasam station and sought the introduction of a train service from Mayiladuthurai to Palani via Dindigul.

During the meeting, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Secretary, DRUCC I. Senthil Kumar highlighted the achievements of the Tiruchi Division. Other DRUCC members gave representations to operate new train services pertaining to their sections. Suggestions were offered on development of rail infrastructure, improvement of passenger amenities and other facilities for the travelling public, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.